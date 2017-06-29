NINETY-five per cent of Dar es Salaam residents will have access to potable water by 2020, a senior official of the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) has said.

DAWASA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Romanius Mwang'ingo, said on Tuesday that only 72 per cent of the city dwellers currently get access to the precious liquid, saying DAWASA would subsequently increase its water supply capacity to 756 million litres of water per day by 2020.

"Water supply currently stands at 502 million litres of water per day. Our target is to supply 756 million litres of water by 2020 so that at least 95 per cent of the people in Dar have access to water," he said, during a visit by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, at Ruvu and Wami water treatment plants.

Eng. Mwang'ingo said DAWASA had since set up short, mid and long-term plans in order to attain the target, pointing out the water utility authority had now completed the implementation of its short-term plan.

"We're currently carrying out the mid-term plan which focuses on improving water supply system," he added. Eng. Mwang'ingo said unplanned settlements remain a major challenge to water supply strategies within Dar es Salaam, saying they were still holding back progress in construction of water infrastructure.

The PS in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Prof Mkumbo, said his ministry had since directed Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (DAWASCO) to reduce water leakages to at least 20 per cent.

The PS said DAWASCO has managed to reduce the water leakage from 46 to 38 per cent over the past two years, saying the city water utility firm should decrease the water leakage before the end of this year.

"This (reducing water leakage) has helped to increase water supply in Dar es Salaam. But more efforts should be made to curb the problem," he said .

Prof Mkumbo pointed out that other measures undertaken by DAWASCO to reduce water leakage would involve replacing old water pipelines with new ones.

He expressed satisfaction on the water projects executed by DAWASA, saying his official tour took him to water supply infrastructure, reservoirs and Wami water source.

"Members of the public should cultivate the habit of safeguarding resources, including water infrastructure that consumes huge costs in taxpayers' money," he insisted.