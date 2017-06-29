South Africa: Ruling Expected On Masuku Hate Speech Charge

The High Court in Johannesburg is on Thursday expected to rule in the hate speech case against the Congress of South African Trade Unions' Bongani Masuku.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and SA Jewish Board of Deputies are squaring off with Masuku and Cosatu.

Masuku was found guilty of hate speech by the SAHRC in 2009.

He was called to apologise to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD).

According to reports, the SAJBD had accused Masuku of hate speech for comments he made during a lecture at the University of the Witwatersrand, hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Young Communist League.

The complaint lodged in 2009 was based on threatening, inflammatory and derogatory statements made by Masuku against the mainstream South African Jewish community, City Press reported.

The SAJBD's complaint detailed how Masuku, in a public address at Wits University, as well as in various written communications, had threatened that Jewish South Africans would be targeted because of their support for Israel.

The weekly Sunday paper also added that Masuku made statements that Jewish lives would be made "hell", and that vigilante action would be taken against Jewish families suspected of having members serving in the Israeli military, and that Jews who continued to stand up for Israel should "not just be encouraged but forced to leave South Africa".

News24