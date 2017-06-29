29 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ‎Why We Amended 2017 Budget - House of Reps

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives has said it amended the 2017 budget of the power, works and housing ministries because it was skewed in favour of a section of the country.

The House said it will not allow the nation's resources to be unfairly distributed to the detriment of any section of the country.

The House ‎spokesperson, Abdulrazaq Namdas‎, said the budget of the ministry of power and housing failed integrity test as it was skewed to favour a section of the country.

Mr. Namdas said it was time for the minister, Babatunde Fashola, to be reminded that it was the duty of the National Assembly to ensure fairness in the distribution of the nation's resources.

"We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the National Assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones. They represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities."

The National Assembly and Mr. Fashola have been at loggerheads since the passage of the 2017 appropriation bill.

Mr. Fashola had accused the National Assembly of inserting projects outside the purview of his ministry into the 2017 Appropriation Act.

He said it was unfair to the executive arm for the lawmakers to include such projects after public hearings on the budget and defence of the fiscal estimates by the ministries.

Nigeria

Widows of Ogoni Leaders Killed By Abacha Sue Shell in Netherlands

The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.