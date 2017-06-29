Mwanza — The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and other political parties have been challenged to ensure they nominate competent and credible candidates for the post of president in order to sustain current performance displayed by President John Magufuli.

Bishop Eliabu Sentozi, leader of the Gilgal Christian Ministries International, told reporters here yesterday that it was not prudent for the people to start wishing for Dr Magufuli to become life president but rather set up a smooth succession plan.

Bishop Sentozi said any proposal for the Head of State to rule the country for life should be handled cautiously since it had a number of po litical repercussions.

He said his church would keep on praying hard for God to keep the president in good health, but more importantly, help him keep his visions focused on the country's economic and social prosperity.

"I don't support views trying to advocate for the head of state to stay in power forever, even if the constitution might allow. I would rather suggest for the coun try to set up smooth but strict succession plans for the future leaders," he said.

He was speaking shortly after official opening of the congregation attended by female church members from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda who will discuss among others state of welfare in marriages and their contribution in making them strong.

Opening the congrega tion, Nyamagana District Commissioner Ms Mary Onesmo Tesha said any strong family and nation depended largely on stable marriages challenging women to key players in sustaining them.

She said there were complaints from some of the men whose wives hold senior positions in the government for not respecting their marriages saying the complaints were true to larger extent.

"No one is spared when it comes to the fact that women were the major poles in holding their marriages and families and that was equally important even to us who hold senior positions in governing cycles," she said.

The DC said respecting marriages was not meant for common or uneducated women alone saying there were evidences of marriage break ups due to disrespects from women leaders and cautioned them to leave seniority in their offices and attend to their marriages at homes.

Commenting on the situation, a member of the congregation from Kenya Prisca Wanjiku Mulubi, said the country was also witnessing many marriage fracases because of the women preferring to be single mothers than getting married to irresponsible men.

She said many women in Kenya now prefer to be married to rich husbands while men were not able to satisfy them financially hence divorces and separations.

"Unlike in Kenya I find men in Tanzania being faithful and sober and that was likely to reduce divorces and marriage conflicts on average," she said.