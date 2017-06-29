Tanzania: State Orders Confiscation of Poaching Weapons

Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Professor Jumanne Maghembe, yesterday ordered special operation to confiscate all poaching weapons to keep the country's wildlife safe.

Prof Maghembe, speaking at the launch of the guideline for investigators and prosecutors of wildlife and forestry related cases in Dar es Salaam yesterday, assured that the fight against poaching and wildlife smuggling is sustainable.

At the Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan's graced ceremony, the minister threatened dealers in the illegal business with severe penalties. The Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Biswalo Mganga, said during the 20142017 period, his office prosecuted poaching kingpins, some of whom were sentenced to long jail terms and fine payment.

He said 100 suspects were ordered to pay over 1bn/- fines over illegal possession of government trophies. The DPP explained that out of the 100 suspects, 80 were jailed for 20 and 30 years and ordered to pay 164m/- fine, has not yet been cleared.

The public prosecutor attributed the achievements to good management of the cases through the wildlife desk and state attorneys from all the upcountry offices.

The VP directed criminal investigators and prosecutors to refrain from corrupt conducts and instead work hard and diligently for the national interests by taking appropriate actions against all abusers of the country's resources. She said that the launched guideline will help to improve investigations and prosecution of wildlife and forestry related cases. "

This guideline is expected to provide positive results in the fight against poaching and forestry crimes," she said.

She condemned poaching, which she said has continued to deplete the wild animals, especially elephants, calling on investigators and prosecutors to exercise justice when dealing with the cases to contain the illegal business