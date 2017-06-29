Namibia: Gina Jeanz First Namibian On Rocking the Daisies Line-Up

Fashion model, producer, graphic designer and all-round creative genius Gina Jeanz is excited for her upcoming gig at South Africa's Rocking The Daisies music and lifestyle festival.

She will be the first Namibian to be featured on the line-up at the popular festival, which takes place from 5 to 8 October in Darling in the Western Cape.

The multi-talented beauty told The Namibian that the platform will not only be great for herself and her music career, but also as an opportunity to represent Namibia.

"I'm super excited about my set at Rocking The Daisies and as the first ever Namibian playing there it means a lot to represent my country at such a big festival. It's a great platform to showcase my music as well as gain exposure so I'm looking forward to meeting all the other international and local artists on the line-up and hopefully collaborating with them in the near future," she said.

Getting onto the line-up is an impressive feat for Jeanz as the festival draws big names in music, film, art and comedy from across the world.

This year, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Ray Phiri as well as Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club are some of the many acts that festivalgoers can look forward to.

Jeanz has been keeping quite busy and the Rocking The Daisies gig is one of many highlights for the year.

She recently released a three-track collaboration with RedBull Studios, a musical jewel that was met with rave reviews. "It has been a dream to work with the RedBull Studio and being found on SoundCloud and asked to come into the studio to work on music was mind-blowing. The EP was a magical experience in terms of my instrument selection and arrangement and regardless of it only being three tracks, it was also an opportunity to showcase where I'm at in terms of my production," she said of the project.

Apart from the music, Jeanz has been catching the eye of South African media, having been featured in Marie Claire magazine as part of the RedBull Studio EP collaboration. She's also been working on other projects. "I've been working on some personal projects, I've recently done a social media campaign for Charles and Keith that was shot in Johannesburg based on women in the arts, music and fashion industry." She's also working on a 'secret project' which she remains tight-lipped about, only offering that it's "coming out soon".

Jeanz's busy schedule leaves no room for slacking. A look at her Instagram page shows the leggy model catching some sun in New York where she's been for a few weeks. "I'm currently in the USA for freelancing purposes. I've been visiting museums and a New York city creative collective. I also got to attend the American Black Film Festival in Miami in support of upcoming directors and actors," she said of her stay in the US.