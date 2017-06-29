Tanzania: Ecstasy As Seven Zanzibaris Feared Dead, Found Alive

Seven Zanzibari fishermen who on Monday went missing in the Indian Ocean were yesterday found alive in Mombasa, Kenya.

However, another dead body was spotted on the shores of South Unguja Region yesterday, bringing to four the corpses that have been discovered on the Zanzibar shores within the past four days.

The latest body was found at around 8:00 am at the Mtende coastal village, in Makunduchi yesterday with witnesses suggesting that the body was probably dumped into the water from a remote place.

South Unguja Regional Police Commander (RPC), Juma Khamis, said the corpse was badly decomposed beyond identification. It was instantly buried by the municipal authority.

The body is the third to be collected on the South Unguja shores and the fourth across Zanzibar. The first was found on Monday at Bungi village while the second was spotted at Makunduchi on Tuesday.

"All the three corpses found on the shores of this region and the other collected at Fumba shores on Sunday were wounded and wrapped in plastic bags with some of their body parts chopped off," said Mr Khamis.

He said all the corpses were badly decomposed, compelling the authorities to bury them right on the scenes. Their identities were not immediately known and an autopsy is pending, with police suggest ing that the deaths are apparently related.

All the four bodies were wrapped in black plastic bags and tied with manila ropes around their necks. Mr Khamis said investigation was going on to identify the deceased and establish the death sources.

He appealed to anyone with information to contact the police. South Unguja District Commissioner (DC), Idrissa Kitwana, described the mysterious deaths as strange and terrifying.

"It seems these people were killed and thrown into the Ocean, most likely these corpses are not from anywhere close to Zanzibar, we'll contact our colleagues in the Mainland where there has been a spate of killings, particularly in Kibiti," said Mr Kitwana.

But, there was good news for the families and relatives of seven fishermen from North Unguja who were feared drowned after their boat reportedly capsized while on a fishing mission in the Indian Ocean, with police confirming that they are all alive.

The fishermen were identified as Ali Hassan Wadi, Mtwana Dodo Silima, Silima Ali Silima, Mcha Ali Ali, Kundi Ali Dodo, Mohamed Ali Mohamed and Ali Hassan Silima.

North Unguja RPC Hasina Tawfiq told the 'Daily News' here that the fishermen were spotted in Mombasa alive albeit exhausted following the mishap, noting that arrangements were being made to bring them back home.

"Reports that reached us today (yesterday) from Mombasa confirmed that all eight people were found alive on the shores of Mombasa, they only looked weary," Ms Hasina said.