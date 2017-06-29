Wakiso — The ruling National Resistance Movement candidate in the Kyadondo East by-election says he will not challenge the results of today's by-election if he is declared loser.

Mr William Sitenda Sebalu who has previously challenged the poll results in the constituency made the remarks after casting his ballot at Yogemu Primary School in Kasangati. "I will not go to any court because I have not seen any problem so far, no matter the results," he said.

The former area legislator says he is optimistic that he will return to Parliament when the results are declared.

He added that he is not excited or anxious because he has been in the system for long. "Victory is mine, I invite Bobi Wine and others to my [victory] party this evening"

Mr Sebalu successfully challenged the February 18 poll results and both the Court of Appeal and the lower High Court nullified the election of opposition Forum for Democratic Change's (FDC) Mr Apollo Kantinti on grounds that the Electoral Commission did not comply with electoral laws.

Both courts ordered the electoral body to organise fresh elections in the constituency. Mr Sebalu who was the runner up in that election lost to Mr Kantinti by a small margin of 326 votes. Mr Kantinti had been announced winner of the Kyadondo East constituency with 9,005 votes with Mr Sebalu as runner up with 8,679 votes.