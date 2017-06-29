Tanzania: Private Sector's Role Set in Sharper Perspective

The private sector has been cited as a major driving force in developing economies and a key partner in the type of work being done on tackling the most pressing development challenges.

The point featured in remarks by the Dalberg Group's Executive Director, Mr James Mwangi, at the launch of a book titled "17 Big Bets for a Better World." He was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the event that coincided with commemoration of Dalberg's 10 years in Africa, in which CEO Roundtable mem bers participated.

In attendance, furthermore, were more than 150 business leaders in Tanzania, representing a diverse range of sectors including finance and banking, telecoms, agribusiness and manufacturing.

Included in the event was a discussion on Tanzania's future and the role that the private sector plays in building the economy. Reflecting on the launch, Mr Mwangi remarked that the book presents 17 bold and innovative ideas for reducing global poverty and improving lives.

In there, some of the world's most renowned thought leaders detail how best the countries can collectively reach the Sustainable Development Goals set by the UN last year. Mr Mwangi also spoke about a new concept called 'offgrid societies' and why solutions must be created for serving them.

He remarked: "In the past, 'off-grid' has been used to refer to those without energy access, but we need to look beyond that to define off-grid societies as those that do not have access to 20th century infrastructure, such as roads, bank branches, hospitals and schools.

"Finding solutions to reach these unconnected population is extremely important if we are to achieve truly inclusive growth."