Tanzania: Report - Longido Kids Flee to Avoid School

John left Longido Secondary School in the middle of Form 3. He is from a traditional Maasai family. His father has four wives and a total of 30 children. (Project TEMBO)

A number of children in parts of Longido District are reported to be fleeing the country, escaping into Kenya where they get to work as herdsmen or watchmen in an infamous bid to avoid classes.

Following the government's 'free education,' initiative, the youth from Maasai communities apparently no longer have any other excuse of avoiding classes, and it now gets tougher because the district and ward authorities have been patrolling homes to ensure that each and every child gets taken to school.

"This scares parents and children of mostly Maasai com munities who would rather have their youth take care of livestock than studying and, as result, are sending them across the border into Kenya where they pick up jobs as watchmen or cattle grazers depending with their respective ages," said Mr Lee Olduka, the Kitumbeine Division officer in Longido.

When asked for comment, Longido District (primary school) education Officer Ms Natang'atwa Mollel attributed the 'mass exodus' of pupils from the area, allegedly crossing into Kenya, to compulsory schooling, but stressed that authorities were working on the issue, and that a number of children had since been brought back.

Travelling long distances to school was described to be among the causes behind Maasai children refusing classes, because many had to trek between 10 and 20 kilometres of wild landscape every day in order to attend respective schools.

To resolve this, the World Vision Tanzania (WVT) through the Kitumbeine Area Development Programme (ADP), had now hatched the 'Satellite Schools' project where affiliate institutions are built near residential homes of Maasai pastoralist communities to reduce the distance that pupils have to cover daily.

The WVT Project Coordinator, Ms Sarah Mollel said Maasai villages and homes were located very far apart. "We even advise parents to build satellite homes near schools that is with Maasai men having many wives, it is possible to locate some of their bomas near schools that children attend," she said.

Kitumbeine Division, is part of the vast, windswept Longido District which has 6 divisions and 19 villages depending on a total of 11 Primary Schools. The District is mapped onto 3000 square kilometres of land, mostly shrub dotted savannah landscape.

The World Vision has established 18 satellite (Sitiri) schools so far to complement the existing public institutions Longido and targets to build similar schools in Ngorongoro District as well.