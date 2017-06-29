Tanzania: Zanzibar Roads Renovated

At least 9.5bn/- has been spent on the renovation of roads in Zanzibar, thanks to Market Infrastructure, Value Addition And Rural Finance (MIVARF).

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Mr Anthony Mavunde said yesterday that in the implementation of the programme various roads have been renovated in the Isles.

Mr Mavunde said a total of 148 km roads in both Unguja and Pemba have been renovated under the programme. "MIVARF has supported the renovation and improvement of infrastructure in Zanzibar-- 68 km roads have been renovated in Unguja and 80km in Pemba," he said.

Mr Mavunde added that the programme is expected to contribute 4.6bn/- for the construction of three markets that will contain special refrigerators for preserving crops. They include Kinyasini-Unguja, Tibirizi and Konde-Pemba.

According to Mr Mavunde under MIVARF, the government expects to construct 16 markets across the country and that Zanzibar will benefit by 20 percent from the programme.

The deputy minister added that the programme also supports and boosts Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies (SACCOS). He said from 2013 to 2016 SACCOS groups in Zanzibar have generated capital from 3.5bn/- to 10.5bn/-.

Loans increased from 3.9bn in 2013 to 15bn/- in 2016. Moreover, the number of SACCOS members has increased from 8,000 in 2013 to 28,000 in 2016. MIVARF is a seven-year (2011-2017) support programme focused on improving access to financial and market services for the rural, economically active, poor (the beneficiaries) while emphasizing on financial and commercial viability and sustainability.

The programmed is being implemented by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).