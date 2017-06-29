Tanzania: Natural Gas Lined Up for More Consumers

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has finally completed a feasibility study for the construction of natural gas supply infrastructure in Dar es Salaam, Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The construction of the said infrastructure is set to commence in 2018 and will be completed in the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, told Parliament yesterday that upon completion of the project, at least 50,410 customers will be supplied with natural gas through modern infrastructure.

"By July, 2017 the government through TPDC will start implementation of the programme for supplying natural gas to people's homes in various regions. This will enable many Tanzanians to use natural gas for domestic use and thus protect the environment and nature," he said.

In 2009, the government through TPDC started the pilot project for the supply of natural gas for domestic use in Dar es Salaam. So far three hotels, one prison, 70 houses and 36 industries use natural gas.

The deputy minister was responding to a question from Kavuu MP (CCM), Dr Pudenciana Kikwembe, who wanted to know the government's strategies in ensuring that the majority Tanzanians use gas instead of firewood and charcoal that lead to environmental degradation.

Dr Kikwembe also wanted to know if the government has any plan to use human waste from pit latrines to generate biogas. "I would like to hear from the government if there is any plan to use biogas that could be processed from public pit latrines such as in prison or schools," she said.

The deputy minister said the government is working on the idea and asked the public to protect the environment by using natural gas instead of charcoal and firewood.