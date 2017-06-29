Tanzania: It's Kibiti Again... Assassins Gun Down Two Village Leaders

It's Kibiti again! The nation woke up yesterday to infuriating news of people whose identities and motives remain veiled gunned down two local leaders, bringing the death toll in Coast Region to over 40.

Police confirmed the incident early yesterday, hinting that the law enforcers were dispatched to the scene of the incident. The latest killings have come amid strong condemnation of the gutless murders by top government and religious leaders as well as members of the public.

The homicides started nearly two years ago, targeting local leaders and police officers. Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC), Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the assassinations, naming the deceofficer, Shamte Makawa and the chairman Maiko Nicholaus.

Earlier information from the scene had it that the assailants also gorged Nicholaus's eyes and set on fire the houses of their prey after the shooting.

"True, the incident has happened and I'm right now at the scene for the preliminary investigations, so I cannot go into details," the RPC told the 'Daily News' on a phone interview yesterday morning.

So far, some 37 people, mostly local government leaders, CCM cadres and police officers, have been killed in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji districts in Coast Region since the killings started.

Meanwhile, the opposition ACTWAZALENDO party yesterday condemned what it described as saddening and senseless killings in the Coast Region's Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts.

ACT-WAZALENDO Leader Zitto Kabwe raised concern over murders, saying: "We need to unite as a country on this serious matter ... the ongoing killings should not be left to continue ... the nation should come in one voice against the barbaric acts."