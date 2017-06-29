Photo: Daily News

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo - Chadema, legislator, Conchesta Rwamlaza (file photo).

Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) legislator, Ms Conchesta Rwamlaza, has been suspended from attending three parliamentary meetings after she was found guilty of telling lies.

The Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, subjected Ms Rwamlaza (Special Seats) to the punishment after convicting her of accusing Muleba MP (CCM), Prof Anna Tibaijuka of grabbing 4,000 acres of land from Kyamyorwa village in Muleba District.

The legislator will remain locked out of parliamentary meetings for three days starting yesterday. Earlier, the Committee Chairman, Mr George Mkuchika, told MPs that in June 11, 2016 the Speaker presented the complaints to the committee from Prof Tibaijuka.

He said the Muleba legislator complained over the accusations that were revealed against her by Ms Rwamlaza. Mr Mkuchika said Prof Tibaijuka complained that Ms Rwamlaza violated Parliamentary Standing Orders number 63 (1) and 64 (1) (a) by telling lies in the House when she was airing her contribution.

According to Mr Mkuchika, the MP accused Prof Tibaijuka of abusing the office when she was the Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development by illegally grabbing 4,000 acreas of land in Kyamyorwa village in Muleba District.

The MP told Parliament that Prof Tibaijuka had earlier asked for and actually been given 1,098 acres of land contrary to the 4,000 acres, which she claimed were being owned illegally by the former minister.

Mr Mkuchika told the Parliament that after summoning Prof Tibaijuka to verify and defend herself, she managed to produce evidence, which showed that she owns only 1,098 acres of land in the said village and not 4,000 acres as claimed by Ms Rwamlaza.

He said that Prof Tibaijuka informed the committee that the said land belonged to her late husband and that she was given the land in 1991. The former minister received the land title deed with number 11304 in July, 1997 after it was surveyed.

Mr Mkuchuka said Prof Tibaijuka legally owned the land in 1997 and was appointed Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development in 2010. "Prof Tibaijuka was appointed to hold the post in 2010, therefore, Ms Rwamlaza did not tell the truth when she said the Muleba legislator grabbed the land while in office," he said.

Mr Mkuchika informed the House that when Ms Rwamlaza was asked for evidence she failed to produce any document and admitted that her accusations were based on rumours and hearsay from the 'wananchi' in the village.

He said she failed to produce any evidence. Ms Rwamlaza violated Parliamentary Standing Order number 63 (6), which requires an MP who is accused of telling lies to prove his/her statement within a period that he/she will be given by the Speaker.

"Since Ms Rwamlaza has failed to prove her accusation, it is obvious she misled this House, tarnished the image of Prof Tibaijuka and violated the Parliamentary Standing Orders," he said.

After a long debate, the MPs approved the committee's recommendation that Ms Rwamlaza should be locked out Parliament for three days.

Meanwhile, Arumeru East MP (Chadema), Mr Joshua Nassari, who was also accused of indiscipline in the House narrowly escaped the punishment after Mr Mkuchika defended him saying that it was the first time for him to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee.

Mr Nassari was summoned to the committee accused of causing chaos in the House on May 30, 2016. Mr Mkuchika said the Arumeru East legislator accepted all accusations and asked for forgiveness before the committee.