28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Quiminha Project Produces 500 Tons of Vegetable Products in Six Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Quiminha Integrated Agricultural Project based in Icolo e Bengo municipality in Luanda, has produced in the last six months 500 tons of various products, registering a positive increase compared to last year.

Pedro Silveira, Manager of the Family Farms of Quiminha Project, told Angop, adding that this exponential increase is due to the increase in production capacity.

According to the manager, in the first half of 2017, 100 tons of peppers, 200 tons of tomatoes, 100 tons of watermelons, sweet potatoes and 30 tons of carrots were grown, and other of onion production, which makes a monthly average of 90 tons of vegetables.

Pedro Silveira recalled that the project is only in the first of its three phases, so every six months the area of production is increasing and it will increase the number of workers and supply the super markets with products of Quiminha farm".

Angola

Two Journalists Face Baseless Criminal Charges

Angolan prosecutors should drop charges against two journalists accused of insulting the state and allow them to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.