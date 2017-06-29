Luanda — Quiminha Integrated Agricultural Project based in Icolo e Bengo municipality in Luanda, has produced in the last six months 500 tons of various products, registering a positive increase compared to last year.

Pedro Silveira, Manager of the Family Farms of Quiminha Project, told Angop, adding that this exponential increase is due to the increase in production capacity.

According to the manager, in the first half of 2017, 100 tons of peppers, 200 tons of tomatoes, 100 tons of watermelons, sweet potatoes and 30 tons of carrots were grown, and other of onion production, which makes a monthly average of 90 tons of vegetables.

Pedro Silveira recalled that the project is only in the first of its three phases, so every six months the area of production is increasing and it will increase the number of workers and supply the super markets with products of Quiminha farm".