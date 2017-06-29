South Africa: Water and Sanitation Appeals to Water Users to Be Cautious On Water Usage

press release

The country is in the middle of winter and has been experiencing less rains and this has subsequently caused most dams across the country to decline consistently. According to the dam levels report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation on Monday, 26 June, the national water storage has decreased from 71, 6% last week to 71, 4% this week.

There has been a slight decrease in capacity in all provinces with the exception of Western Cape where there is a slight increase in dams in the winter rainfall area in particular.

Of the 214 dams monitored on a weekly basis: 12 dams below 10%, 44 dams below 40% and 36 dams at 100%, the change week on week is an indicator that we need to be cautious with regard to water usage in the summer rainfall area in particular.

Provincial levels: Compared to the previous week: Eastern Cape (down by 0,9% to 58%), Free State (down by 0,2% to 83.3%), Gauteng (down by 0.1% to 90,3%), KwaZulu-Natal (down by 0.3% to 57.2%), Limpopo (steady at 77.6%), Mpumalanga (down by 0,4% to 78,1%), Northern Cape (down by 2.3% to 92.6%), North West (down by 0.2% to 87.5%) and Western Cape (up by 1.6% to 22.9%).

The Algoa System with 5 dams serving Nelson Mandela Bay decreased to 35,2% from 35,7%. Last year the system was recorded at 74,5%.

The Amathole System with 6 dams serving Buffalo City decreased from 67,1% to 65,4%.Last year this time it was at 84,8%.

The Bloemfontein System with 4 dams serving mainly Mangaung steady at 48,9%.

The Cape Town Dams System with 6 dams serving mainly City of Cape Town increased to 24,3% this week from 22,7% last week. The system was at 35, 5% at the same time last year.

The Crocodile West System with 6 dams serving mainly Tshwane, Madibeng and Rustenburg rose slightly by 0.1% to 98.3% from 98,2%. The system was at 95, 5% last year.

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) with 14 dams serving mainly Gauteng Sasol and Eskom decreased by 0.4% to 82, 9%. The system was at 56, 6% during the same time last year.

The Umgeni Dam System with 5 dams serving mainly eThekwini and Msunduzi decreased to 62, 7% this week from 63, 2% last week. The system was at 51,4% last year during the same time.

The Department of Water and Sanitation would like to urge all water users to refrain from using water carelessly and save as much water as possible to a strain in our water resources.

