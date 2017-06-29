South Africa: Two Bouncers Arrested in Intensifying Underworld Crackdown

Two bouncers have been arrested for allegedly not being registered with the necessary authority in the latest major crackdown on underworld activities in the city centre.

A multidisciplinary team, including members of the national intervention unit from Gauteng, the liquor unit, private security regulators and the Hawks, carried out the operation late on Tuesday.

Areas including popular Long Street were targeted.

'Non-compliant' bouncers

The two men, one from Kraaifontein and another from Goodwood, were arrested at a club in the street on Tuesday night.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed the two were detained for non-compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Industry Regulations Act.

The two appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They were expected back in the dock later in 2017.

More unannounced raids have not been ruled out.

Underworld battle

An intensifying underworld battle related to the club security industry is playing out in the Western Cape.

A newer underworld faction said to be headed by businessman, Nafiz Modack, has been forcefully taking over security at nightclubs from an older underworld faction.

This has led to violence, including several shootings.

Tuesday's arrests were similar to that of businessmen Mark Lifman and Andre Naude in 2012.

Previous arrests and clampdowns

The duo had run nightclub security company Specialised Protection Services (SPS) which was launched on November 1, 2011.

SPS company directors also included brothers, Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.

Months after its launch, SPS was shut down as it was not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, as was required by law.

Lifman and Naude faced more than 300 charges as a result but were later acquitted of all the counts.

In a previous underworld crackdown in 2017, Long Street was effectively shut down.

On May 26, armed police officers from various branches, including the special task force and national intervention unit from Johannesburg combed through clubs and effectively blocked off the area.

Helicopters were also used in the massive operation.

Police had been authorised to search any person and any premises for firearms and explosives, without search warrants.

