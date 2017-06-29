Uganda: Kyadondo East By-Election Turns Ugly

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Police arrest a supporter. Several other supporters have been arrested.

The Kyadondo East by-election has turned ugly with confusion and chaos such as that witnessed on Tuesday, the final day of campaigns, returning to haunt the constituency.

Several people have been arrested. Police has also fired tear gas and continues to go after the chaotic supporters.

Police has been compelled to arrest and detain Independent candidate Nkunyingi Muwada after he made several attempts to attack police officers and polling officials who informed him that he was to vote from another booth than he wanted. Mr Nkunyingi is detained at Kasangati Police.

Shortly after he was nominated on May 31, Mr Nkunyingi , a lawyer, confronted FDC secretary General Nandala Mafabi who together with some FDC leaders were waiting for the arrival of Mr Kantinti, to be nominated.

Smiling with his arms crossed, Mr Mafabi looked on as Mr Muwada cheered on by his supporters, accused him before the journalists and EC officials of nepotism, sectarianism and myopic leadership.

He [Muwada] had returned to his waiting car only to jump out shortly after and charge at Mr Mafabi standing beside his car. Some of the FDC supporters waiting with Mr Mafabi attempted to stop Mr Muwada and his supporters but they were overpowered.

Muwada's supporters pushed Mr Mafabi and the about three men shielding him for about two meters before Police and other FDC supporters intervened and chased Mr Muwada and his supporters away.

An unidentified man was saved by police officers from being lynched at Kasangati Dispensary after supporters camping there accused him of allegedly trying to vote multiple times.