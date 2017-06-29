Rwanda: Mulisa Rallies APR to Maximise Home Advantage in Clash Against Amagaju

APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa has rallied his players to make the most of home advantage and see off Amagaju FC in the fight for the final spot in this year's Peace Cup when they host them at Stade de Kigali this afternoon.

APR are desperate to compete in next year's continental competitions and, after finishing third in this season's Azam Rwanda Premier League behind champions Rayon Sport and Police FC, the only way is winning the Peace Cup and qualify for CAF Confederation Cup.

However, they face an uphill task with the first test set for today when they take on Nyamagabe-based side Amagaju FC.

On Monday, APR had to come from behind to hold hosts Amagaju in a 1-all first leg draw at Nyagisenyi grounds in Nyamagabe District.

In a highly contested game, Amagaju FC scored the opening goal courtesy of Amani Mugisho from Dieudonne Munezero set-piece in the 66th minute and a minute later, Jimmy Ndizeye's Amagaju were reduced to ten men following the sending off of holding midfielder Yumba Kayite after he elbowed APR FC's striker Innocent Nshuti.

Jimmy Mulisa's side later equalised in the 71st minute when Muhadjiri Hakizimana struck the much needed away goal off Issa Bigirimana's cross.

"The first leg was very intense, we created as many chances as possible, but unfortunately we failed to utilise them, but of course that is soccer and the attention is now on the return leg," said Mulisa.

"We did everything to win the first leg, my players did everything they could but our opponents were tough, and we were also affected by the poor condition of the pitch. However, I believe that on Thursday, in front of our fans and at a pitch we are most familiar with, we shall do better," he further noted.

On the other hand, Amagaju's Ndizeye is gunning to frustrate APR even more. "We are very hopeful we will progress, this is a tournament, not a league and any slight mistake you are punished, we are going to play our game cautiously and the aim is to win."

The winners will proceed to the final scheduled to be played on July 4 at Stade de Kigali and the Cup winners will represent Rwanda at next year's CAF Total Confederations Cup.

Thursday

Peace Cup semifinal

APR Vs Amagaju FC 3:30pm

Monday

First leg

APR 1-1 Amagaju FC