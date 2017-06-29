29 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap Day 36 - Parents, Others Contribute N285,000 Towards Ransom Balance

Photo: Twitter
#Free6LagosBoys
By Evelyn Usman

Apparently disturbed by the delay in the release of the six abducted students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe, some parents have contributed their widow's mite to shore-up the ransom of N10 million already paid.

At press time yesterday, Vanguard gathered that only N285,000 had so far been contributed.

It was gathered that the parents contributed a minimum of N2,000, while few of them did not contribute a dime, as they gave the present economic situation as excuse.

The course, as gathered, was championed by a Junior Secondary School 2 parent.

Vanguard learned that the suggestion initially came up in the third week of the students detention. But some of the parents reportedly kicked against the idea, saying the state government should rise up to the challenge as it did the first.

However, they eventfully succumbed last week, after it became apparent that all expected avenues had closed.

One of the parents, who simply gave his name as Bosun, confirmed the ongoing contribution to Vanguard.

He said: "The person collecting the money said N285,000 had so far been contributed. As at yesterday, there was no additional contribution. Some parents that would have gladly contributed had withdrawn their children from the school.

"We were moved by pity when we learned that one of the affected parents sold his car to raise money for the release of his son.

"Some even sold their landed properties to make up the N10 million that was paid. Is that amount not enough to release the students?

"By today (yesterday), they would have spent 36 days with their captors. Only God knows what they are feeding them with and the condition they have been subjected to.

"We heard that one of them fell sick at a time and was taken out of the creeks. Who knows if same fate had befallen others. Those students are going through hell, no doubt.

"I do not know what I would have done if my son was one of them. I will withdraw my two children after their third term examination."

