Nigeria: Delta Community Protests Seven Months Power Outage

Effurun — Residents of Alegbor Community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday, took to the streets in protest over seven months power outage in their area, as staff of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, fled their offices for fear of being attacked.

The placards wielding protesters, early in the morning, chanted solidarity songs as they marched through the streets to Effurun GRA Office of BEDC.

Some of the placards read: "Funke give us prepaid meters," "Stop the fraud. No light, No pay," among others.

The residents threatened to block major roads including the PTI, Jakpa, Ugbuwangue and the Effurun roundabout if their demands were not met by BEDC.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, Mrs. Dorcas Ehimika warned BEDC to stop rationing power in the area, stressing that the last time they had electricity was seven months ago.

Ehimika said that the transformers in the area were in bad condition, pointing out that BEDC allegedly asked them to contribute money to refill same aside the over-estimated bill they are forced to pay monthly.

"We last saw light January before now, they give us light two days and off two day only to change it to one day on and one day off from the 3p.m., - 6p.m. Later, they cut off power and left us in darkness for over seven months."