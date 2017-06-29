Makerere University Council has today voted Professor Barnabas Nawangwe to become the new Makerere University Vice Chancellor (VC).

According to a member of the Makerere University Council, Prof Nawangwe garnered 16 votes followed by Prof Venansius Baryamureeba with four votes and Prof Edward Kasujja Kirumira with two.

The name of Prof Nawangwe will be forwarded to the University Chancellor, Dr Ezra Suruma for endorsement.

Sources say Dr Suruma asked the council to send him only one name.

Earlier, Prof Nawangwe, the University Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and administration, had scored higher than two other candidates in the evaluation of the VC search committee.

He posted 77 per cent, followed by Prof Kirumira, the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, who racked up 70 per cent in the race for vice chancellor.

The other contender and former Makerere University VC, Prof Baryamureeba, came third, tallying 64 per cent in the three-man race.

The scores, according to Ms Irene Ovonji-Odida, who headed the VC search committee, were tallied from a review of the candidates' academic documents, face-to-face interviews and public presentation.

The scores were contained in a report presented to members of the University Senate yesterday by the five-member search committee.

Makerere University Council on March 9 constituted the five-member committee to undertake the hunt for the next VC who is expected to be named by July.

The slot was subsequently advertised on April 13 ahead of the expiry on August 31, of the tenure of Prof Ddumba, the institution's current chief executive.

Under the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, a vice chancellor of a public university shall run the day-to-day affairs of the institution and be responsible for its administration, academic and financial matters.