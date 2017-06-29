Libya: Gunmen Fire at UN Convoy, Seize Workers

Gunmen fired at a United Nations convoy in Libya on Wednesday and seized seven U.N. observers.

A U.N. spokesman said the convoy was traveling between Tripoli and the town of Surman in western Libya when the gunmen started shooting. One vehicle was damaged, but the seven staffers who were detained briefly were released unharmed.

The U.N. thanked Libyan government officials and local authorities for helping to ensure the workers' safety, and said the U.N. staff in Libya remain committed to supporting peace and security.

The identity of the gunmen is unclear, but militias are believed to be widespread across parts of western Libya.

Libya is split between an internationally recognized government in Tripoli and rival administrations, all jockeying for power and control over the country's oil wealth.