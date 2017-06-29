Photo: Sulpplied

Mother of the triplets, Sthandiwe Mdlokovu, and the childrens' cousin, Amanada Mjoli, with sister Xolisile Shabala after the surprising delivery.

A Port Shepstone mother who went into labour at the weekend has heaped praise on two paramedics that helped her deliver surprise triplets.

Senior paramedic Stanley Zulu and crew member Siboniso Khuzwayo were at Sthandiwe Madlokovu's side in the early hours of Saturday morning, just 10 minutes after she called for help.

They were expecting a normal labour but found the 27-year-old had already given birth to her first baby when they arrived.

"We got there just in time before the second baby came out, and immediately began helping her," said Zulu.

They were all surprised when it emerged she was having triplets, and not twins as expected.

A quick-thinking Khuzwayo had felt her stomach and realised there was a third baby.

The mother delivered the last of her babies, followed by the placenta.

"If you work for EMS, you must expect the unexpected. You must always be vigilant and ready for whatever because anything can happen," said Zulu, who has been working for the provincial health department since 2015. He attributed the success of the delivery to good teamwork.Their biggest concern throughout the delivery was to keep the extreme cold at bay.

Mom and babies were wrapped up and transferred to hospital. They were given a clean bill of health.

Madlokovu, who also has a 3-year-old child, named her babies Owami, Okuhle and Olona.

She indicated she would be applying for a child support grant as neither she nor the triplets' father had jobs.

She thanked the paramedics.

"I want them to know wherever they are that I am very grateful for the help that I received from them. May God bless them."

KZN Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said delivering a baby was not for the faint-hearted.

"To help someone who was expecting twins deliver triplets safely, outside a health facility, is extraordinary. We salute them."

