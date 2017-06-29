Comoros: Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming Visits Comoros

From June 21 to 22, 2017, Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming visited Comoros, during which he met with Acting President Moustadroine Abdou of Comoros, and held talks with Minister for External Relations and Cooperation Mohamed Bacar Dossar of Comoros, exchanging in-depth views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

Zhang Ming expressed that China and Comoros enjoy a profound traditional friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Comoros, bilateral relations have always enjoyed healthy and smooth development with fruitful achievements from practical cooperation, which can be a model of equal treatment, solidarity and cooperation among big and small countries. Both sides should take the implementation of the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 7th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum as opportunities to actively discuss the effective integration of the "Belt and Road" initiative, the China-Africa Ten Major Cooperation Plans and Comoros' 2030 Development Plan for Emerging Economies, and strive to transform the traditional friendship and political advantages of the two countries into practical cooperation outcomes that benefit the Chinese and the Comorian people.

The Comorian side thanks China for its long-term and important contributions to the economic and social development of Africa and Comoros and appreciates the fruitful cooperation outcomes achieved by both sides in health, radio and television broadcasting, communications, infrastructure construction and other fields. Considering China as its sincere friend and reliable partner, the country stands ready to, together with China, intensify coordination, align concepts and constantly push bilateral friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields for new progress.

During the visit, Zhang Ming inspected the Moroni Stadium funded and built by China, and held discussions with principals of Chinese-funded institutions in Comoros. Zhang Ming also gave an interview to National Channel of Comoros and other local mainstream media.