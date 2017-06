press release

The Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training would promulgate the Non-Citizens (Employment Restriction) (Work Permit) Regulations, and the Non-Citizens Work Permits (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations.

The objectives are to enable the online submission of application for a work permit, and online settlement of the relevant fees.

The Regulations would also reduce the delay to effect payment for the settlement of work permit claims and the annual fees to ten days.