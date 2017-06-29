Mauritius and Australia Further Strengthen Ties in the Commerce, Education and Diplomacy Sectors

press release

The High Commissioner of Australia, Mrs Susan Coles, paid a farewell call yesterday on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The issues discussed during the meeting focused on ocean economy, education, environment and commerce. Mrs Susan Coles pointed out that Mauritius and Australia will work towards further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries while reinforcing the existing ties and cooperation.

She said that Mauritius and Australia are strong collaborators in the educational sector especially as regards scholarships, science and research. Mrs Coles recalled that during her three years spent in Mauritius, trade relations between the two countries have been strengthened, with two missions having been undertaken by Enterprise Mauritius to Australia.

Mrs Coles pointed out that a programme has also been implemented to reinforce ties as regards economic diplomacy between Mauritius and Australia through the sharing of experiences.

Speaking about Australia's position as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), with its headquarters in Mauritius, Mrs Coles stated that they have been able to leverage opportunities in trade and education as well as in business. IORA has, with the vision of Mauritius and Australia, been working on the ocean economy and Mauritius has been looking to focus on its economic growth, she said.

Mrs Coles also spoke about Australia's candidacy on the Human Rights Council and said that this platform will enable them to bring up the Indian Ocean voice.