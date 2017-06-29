24 June 2017

Uganda Media Centre (Kampala)

Uganda: Guinea President Conde Begins 2-Day State Visit to Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Alpha Conde of Guinea and current Chairman of the African Union (AU), has started a 2-day State Visit to Uganda at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni.

Prof. Conde who jetted in this morning, was received on arrival at Entebbe International Airport by his host, President Museveni.

The Guinean leader was later received at State House, Entebbe by President Museveni. The receiving ceremonies at State House, Entebbe, for President Conde included the playing of the national anthems of Guinea and Uganda, inspection of a guard of honour mounted by Officers and men of the Uganda People's Defence Forces. He was also accorded a 21-gun salute and treated to a variety of traditional music and entertainment.

President Museveni and his guest later held bilateral discussions centring on the African Continent's strategies to achieve a stable, secure, economically and politically motivated continent.

ENDS

Uganda

Prof Nawangwe Elected Makerere University Vice Chancellor

Makerere University Council has today voted Professor Barnabas Nawangwe to become the new Makerere University Vice… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Uganda Media Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.