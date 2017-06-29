Uganda: Guinea President Conde Begins 2-Day State Visit to Uganda

press release

President Alpha Conde of Guinea and current Chairman of the African Union (AU), has started a 2-day State Visit to Uganda at the invitation of President Yoweri Museveni.

Prof. Conde who jetted in this morning, was received on arrival at Entebbe International Airport by his host, President Museveni.

The Guinean leader was later received at State House, Entebbe by President Museveni. The receiving ceremonies at State House, Entebbe, for President Conde included the playing of the national anthems of Guinea and Uganda, inspection of a guard of honour mounted by Officers and men of the Uganda People's Defence Forces. He was also accorded a 21-gun salute and treated to a variety of traditional music and entertainment.

President Museveni and his guest later held bilateral discussions centring on the African Continent's strategies to achieve a stable, secure, economically and politically motivated continent.

