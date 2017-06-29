Uganda: Increasing Cases of STIs Worry Health Experts

Despite Uganda's strides in the fight against HIV/Aids, health experts are worried other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are on the increase.

Experts believe with the resurgence of STIs, even the acquisition of HIV/Aids is on the rise since STIs destroy body immunity. A recent visit to Kisenyi health centre IV introduced me to Kim (not real name) who was waiting for his turn to see a doctor. The 17-year-old said he is sexually active and had come for treatment after medication he got from a drug shop did not sort his problem out.

Kim is one of many increasing cases of people quietly battling STIs and need treatment; this is attributed to government's turning all guns to HIV/Aids. A nurse at the health centre admitted there are increasing cases of STIs especially among the youth and men. The challenge, she said, is that patients turn to health centres when self-medication fails.

"We receive from four to six people daily [with STIs] aged between 10 and 24 every day. The only challenge is that some come when it is too late," a nurse who did not want to be quoted said.

She added: "The most common cases registered at the outpatient department (OPD), are gonorrhea, syphilis, abdominal pains, itching of private parts, chlamydia, genital herpes, vaginal ulcers and bacterial vaginosis."

Dr Patrick Musinguzi, head, National STI Control Unit at Mulago hospital, acknowledged that other STIs other than HIV/Aids are on the increase. He urged government to increase funding and procurement of STIs drugs.

"We are seeing a lot of urethral discharge related diseases in our clinics. This is something we should not neglect because it is easier for one to get HIV/Aids when they have STDs," he said.

Musinguzi further explained that when HIV was discovered, resources meant to treat other STIs were stopped; policymakers and donors thought people would stop having unprotected sex.

Dr Peter Kyambadde, an official from STI Control Unit (Key Populations), Mulago hospital, said STIs are among the leading five causes of adult OPD consultation at Mulago hospital.

"People come to consult on many diseases, but the data we have shows that apart from malaria and children diseases, STIs ranked fifth; there are many cases registered at the hospital, and I know there are many unrecorded cases elsewhere," he said.

CHALLENGES

A research carried out by Action Group for Health, Human Rights and HIV/Aids (AGHA), revealed there is perpetual lack of effective STIs treatment characterized by absence of recommended drugs.

Dina Apio, the project programme officer at AGHA, said surveys done at Kawala and Kisenyi HC IVs in Kampala showed there have been regular stockouts of the STI drugs and test kits and the most recommended treatment of STIs, Cefixime, was not supplied by National Medical Stores (NMS).

Apio said health centre in-charges in the six facilities surveyed have resorted to syndromic treatment using a combination of basic drugs such as ciprofloxacin, cotrimoxazole, doxycycline and erythromycin, among others.

Speaking at a policy dialogue meeting on STIs treatment and management held in Kampala recently, Apio said: "This is a big challenge, because some of the drugs don't cater for people who have no symptoms, especially women with STIs that are often asymptomatic. This is wasting of drugs on treatment of STIs that patients don't actually have," she said.

Dr Kyambadde said government does not have a special budget for STIs since they are not seen as a priority during planning, and so doctors and nurses cannot do much.

NURSES SPEAK OUT

A nurse at Kisenyi HC IV admitted the facility uses syndromic system of treatment because that is what is available to the hospital.

"Syndromic treatment is effective; simply because we ask the patient how they feel, we also check their infected areas and subscribe drugs for them. It is effective sometimes but with lack of cefixime I can say we gamble a bit," the nurse said.

She added: "If we realized that the Cipro will not work, we don't prescribe it, but advise the patients to go and buy Cefixime, [which] is expensive. A tablet goes for up to Shs 5,000, and not many people can afford this."

Kyambadde said managing STDs is very expensive in terms of drugs, time and has a big negative social impact. Sr Teddy Nalwoga, a senior nursing officer at Bukoto hospital, said the facility has challenges with logistics, infrastructure, staff and patients.

Nalwoga urged infected people to go to health facilities in time; if one visits a health facility in time, syndromic treatment can help.

"Late diagnosis leads to pelvic inflammation diseases, stillbirths, chronic pains and infertility, malformation of the foetus, eye infections, premature births and low birth weights, among others," she said.