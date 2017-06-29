Tanzania: Media Meets Science At Mikocheni Agricultural Research Institute

In a bid to help achieve the government's agenda on industrialisation, journalists should educate Tanzanians, especially farmers, on the importance of using modern agricultural technology.

Biotech researcher Dr Emmaroid Mneney made these remarks during a two-day training for journalists reporting on Science, Technology and innovation (STI), with a special emphasis on agricultural biotechnology held at the Mikocheni Agricultural Research Institute (MARI) in Dar es salaam yesterday.

Dr Mneney said media houses have a big role to play in ensuaring there was a link between researchers and farmers in the implementations of various technologies, including genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) technology aimed at increasing food production and income to farmers.

"Journalists have a big role to play in providing credible and truthful information to Tanzanians on GMO technology ... the main aim of this trainning is to build awareness, capacity and enhance skills to journalists on effectively reporting agricultural biotechnology in Tanzania," Dr Mneney said.

An advisor on the Open Forum Agricultural for Biotechnology (OFAB) from COSTECH, Dr Nicholas Nyange, said the use of biotechnology is very important to farmers since it increased food production and incomes to small-holder farmers.

Dr Nyange added that Tanzanian still doesn't have GM maize seeds in the market, saying that research on the same was still ongoing at a confined field at Makutupora in Dodoma region.

"The technology is yet to be fully implemented in Tanzania ... but ongoing research should provide support efforts by the government in achieving that goal," he explained.