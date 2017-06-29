29 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi On Postmortems Performed in Public Health Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of Health Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi will today, 29 June 2017 write a letter to the Health Ombudsman Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba asking his office to institute an investigation into allegations that drivers, cleaners and other unqualified persons are performing postmortems in the public health facilities in South Africa.

"I am writing a letter to the Health Ombud to investigate this claim. All those that made this claim must appear in front of the Ombud to expantiate and prove that claim," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi urged all affected offices and individuals to cooperate with the Office of the Health Ombudsman during the investigation as "the country wishes to know the truth."

He says the Department of Health will take stern action on those responsible if the claim is found to be true.

Issued by: Department of Health

South Africa

Thembisile Yende Murder Accused Denied Bail

Thembisile Yende's murder accused, David Ngwenya has been denied bail at the Springs Magistrate's Court in the east of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.