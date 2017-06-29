South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi On Postmortems Performed in Public Health Facilities

press release

The Minister of Health Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi will today, 29 June 2017 write a letter to the Health Ombudsman Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba asking his office to institute an investigation into allegations that drivers, cleaners and other unqualified persons are performing postmortems in the public health facilities in South Africa.

"I am writing a letter to the Health Ombud to investigate this claim. All those that made this claim must appear in front of the Ombud to expantiate and prove that claim," Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi urged all affected offices and individuals to cooperate with the Office of the Health Ombudsman during the investigation as "the country wishes to know the truth."

He says the Department of Health will take stern action on those responsible if the claim is found to be true.

Issued by: Department of Health