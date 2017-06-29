South Africa: Thembisile Yende Murder Accused Denied Bail

Thembisile Yende's murder accused, David Ngwenya has been denied bail at the Springs Magistrate's Court in the east of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Ngwenya (43) - a technician at Eskom - allegedly murdered his lover, Yende, after he suspected that she would "spill the beans" on his involvement in a copper cable theft syndicate.

Yende's body was found 10 days after her disappearance at an isolated Eskom substation and was staged to look like a suicide.

He is due to appear in court again on July 17.

News24