Uganda: Deny Col Bantariza Food, Drinks, But Not Dance!

Quick Talk meets COL SHABAN BANTARIZA at his office at the Uganda Media Center. The centre's deputy executive director asks what the interview is about and as soon as Quick Talk mentions it is about his lighter side... Well [Laughing and happily throwing his arms up as he reclines in his office seat], my favourite drinks are Black Label and Bailey's Irish Cream. Most other alcoholic drinks give me an allergic reaction. I used to drink them [speaking enthusiastically], Uganda Waragi used to be my best. But when I drink them, I immediately get flu and when I get that flu, it is a nuisance. [Hmm, Colonel, your allergies have expensive taste!]

Oh really!

This allergy is in my family and I have had it since my youth. So, now I only take one or two Nile Golds and those others that I mentioned.

And because of that, you will not easily find me in clubs, bars or drink parties. People will find me boring, because I won't be able to drink most of the drinks.

So, how often do you have your drink?

There is no regularity really. If a friend invites me, say after work, I could go and have one or two drinks. But I can't go home and then leave to go somewhere for a drink. I discourage my friends from inviting me out when I am already home, because they will be disappointed.

So, what do you do at home?

It is television. Even if I stayed home the whole day, it is television the whole day. I don't even have a radio at home.

Eh!

Yes. I am a TV person. I switch from one station to another. I am into Al Jazeera and BBC, which are my favourite news channels. I watch all local stations.

Do you know how to cook?

I am the first born of my mother. So, when I was young, I did every piece of work that anyone can think of. I was her son and also a daughter.

I ground millet on a grinding stone [now there is a million-dollar image if Quick Talk ever needs one!] Not like today when you take millet to a mill. I mingled that kalo not even in a saucepan, but in a pot. I peeled matooke, cooked it and made mubumba [matooke steamed in banana leaves]. I used to make very nice meat stew in a special pot. And then my mother would come and serve. Serving was not my responsibility.

You were very hardworking!

Yes! I fetched water on my head. Jerrycans were not here; so, we used to collect water in calabashes. I remember I once broke a calabash and I had to make five trips to the well, using the broken piece of the calabash to raise the same amount of water I would have brought in one go. They were teaching me to become more responsible. My parents loved me, but they did not pamper me.

Who are these parents?

My father was Athananzio Rwebakura and his wife - my mother was Angellina Kirago. They are both [deceased] and gone to heaven.

[He wanders to his first day in Kampala and how his father drew him a map to St Mary's College Kisubi, where he was to attend his A-level.]

Oh I had not told you; I am not a fan of sports except American wrestling. The next thing I love most is dance. I am going to dance into my grave at whatever age. Please deny me food. Deny me a drink. Don't deny me dance.

Yes! I dance. At St, Leo's [Kyegobe, where he studied his O-level] we had a discotheque and a live band. Every term we had many neighboring girls' schools we invited for dances and I can assure you, we did it. Oh yes! [Colonel's eyes are almost dancing at just the memory.]

So, when was the last time you danced?

Last Saturday. It was my nephew's wedding. After all the details were done, I told the MC I was not leaving before we opened the dance. So, after jigging to two, three, I was able to leave.

Oh! Jigging. I love your choice of words, Colonel.

Hahaha. I may look old, but my mind and body are young.

How young?

I am 52. But why are you asking me for my age? I expect to live up to 80 or 85 years; so, I am growing from that age downwards. Now when I tell you my age, just take note of the number but to me, it has no significance.

You have a strong sense of humour. Your wife is surely lucky.

[Bursting into laughter] She has actually just been here. A fine young lady. I have more than one actually.

Huh? How many?

[Smiling] You see, we don't count wives and children. [Now wives too? But colonel... !]

But you stay with the official one...

Eh eh eh eh. I can never have such a thing as an official wife in my family, in my life. All my spouses are official; all of them are equal.

I have married all of them traditionally, because the Catholic Church cannot allow me to wed all of them. But I can't also allow it to make me throw away any of them. [And here was Quick Talk assuming the Shaban name was Muslim and thus the many wives. Well, each to their own... ]

Oh, I see.

Each of them has qualities I like. By me marrying the next wife, it does not negate the other's qualities. Each one of them has her own house, but they come together for special family functions. You see, African men are naturally polygamous; that is why they end up cheating on their wives and having children outside marriages.

For me, I don't want to sire a child outside my marriage and I don't want to sire a child and take it away from the mother. I will have used her and I don't like to use people. If you are my girlfriend and we reach that level, you automatically translate into my wife, which means I don't go for these relationships carelessly because if I did, I would end up with 120 wives!

Colonel. Do you think you are romantic?

For the few minutes we have been together, what have you seen? Do I look stone-cold?

But actually if I were not romantic, how do you think I would have been able to capture, captivate, maintain more than one spouse? I have never had a divorce in my life. But besides my being polygamous, I am not a bad Christian, but I take it from my father in faith, Abraham who was not monogamous...

Hmmm. Moving on. Where did you go for university studies?

I went to Makerere. I studied Political Science, Literature and French in the first year. I briefly abandoned the course and went to fight [in the 1980s guerilla NRA war.] When I came back, it was political science all the way. But I enjoyed literature so much. Hon Karooro [Maria Okurut] was one of my literature lecturers in the first year.

And which one was your favourite book?

I really enjoyed reading I Will Marry When I Want [by Ngugi Wa Thiong'o]. And indeed, I married when I wanted. I still marry when I want. Yes! I am not finished marrying, until God tells me to stop.