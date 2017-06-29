29 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tribunal Sacks Rivers Senator

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ogundipe

The Election Petitions Tribunal presiding over senatorial elections in Rivers State has nullified the victory of George Sekibo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Andrew Uchendu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the re-run election, which held on December 10, 2016.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mr. Sekibo winner of the election conducted in Rivers East Senatorial District.

The tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr. Sekibo and give to Mr. Uchendu.

Details soon...

Nigeria

Widows of Ogoni Leaders Killed By Abacha Sue Shell in Netherlands

The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.