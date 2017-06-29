29 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paul Were Training With Norwegian Side Lillestroem SK

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenyan international winger Paul Were is training with Norwegian top tier side Lillestroem SK, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Lillestroem's Head of Communications Stale Lindblad confirmed on Wednesday told Nation Sport that Were has been training with the club but was noncommittal on the player's chances of signing for the Kjeller city based club.

"He (Paul Were) is training with us this week. He is a friend of our goalkeeper Arnold Origi. We have players visiting us constantly. We don't comment on signing possibilities until we actually sign someone," Lindblad said.

The player, capped 34 times and with six goals for the country, has been unattached since ditching Greek Football League outfit Acharnaikos in January.

He has formerly featured for Tusker and AFC Leopards in the SportPesa Premier League and South Africa's AmaZulu FC.

If successful, Were could join Kenyan international custodian Origi at the club.

Lillestroem are 11th on the Eliteserien table with 17 points from 14 games.

Were has posted several photos on his social media accounts donning Lillestroem SK training kits.

