Kenya: IEBC Launches SMS Service to Check Voter Registration Status

The electoral agency has launched a Short Message Service (SMS) for voters to check their registration status.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)on its Facebook account urged voters to send their national identity card number to 70000.

The text received from IEBC shows the name of the voter, county, polling station code and ward.

According to the IEBC, the voter register will be available on its website and via SMS from June 29 to Election Day.

The commission recently announced that certified Register of Voters for the 2017 General Election has a total of 19,611,423 voters.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the number includes 4,393 diaspora in 5 countries and 5,528 registered in 118 prisons across the country.