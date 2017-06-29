29 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Launches SMS Service to Check Voter Registration Status

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Beatrice Obwocha

The electoral agency has launched a Short Message Service (SMS) for voters to check their registration status.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)on its Facebook account urged voters to send their national identity card number to 70000.

The text received from IEBC shows the name of the voter, county, polling station code and ward.

According to the IEBC, the voter register will be available on its website and via SMS from June 29 to Election Day.

The commission recently announced that certified Register of Voters for the 2017 General Election has a total of 19,611,423 voters.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the number includes 4,393 diaspora in 5 countries and 5,528 registered in 118 prisons across the country.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.