Kenya: Corruption, Infrastructure Dominate Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate

Nairobi — Infrastructural development in Nairobi County as well health services and the management of traffic congestion dominated the debate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates.

The contestants who included include Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, independent candidates Miguna Miguna and Godfrey Wanyoike and Michael Mutinda of the Agano party laid out their agenda once elected to office.

Miguna hit out at Kidero for having failed the city by not taking care of the street family menace and corruption cartels at City Hall.

"I am the only one with a published properly thought out manifesto. So let me tell you how we are going to deal with this issue. There is nothing called street families," he declared.

The Nairobi gubernatorial candidates' debate on their agenda for the county ahead of the August polls kicked off, even as Senator Mike Sonko and independent candidate Peter Kenneth snubbed the meeting.

"The people on the streets are homeless Kenyans, people who otherwise would choose to live in a home but do not have homes. There is nobody who chooses to be on the streets so we cannot normalize it and call a homeless person a street family," he stated.

He further alleged that Kidero lacked integrity and pointed out that he was listed by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) for mismanagement of funds at city hall.

He stated that his governance style has brought down the running of City Hall and that he has no business being elected for a second term.

"Kidero was listed by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission as one of the governors that have questions on their integrity regarding mismanagement of funds in Nairobi and ought not to have been allowed to run," he said.

"That is an official communication from the EACC to the IEBC. He cannot sit here and tell us that this debt has been acquired like this and like that."

Kidero however brushed aside the claims describing them as mere allegations lacking merit.

"An allegation remains an allegation until it is proven otherwise. So there could be thousands of allegations and you are innocent. A number of people were referred to in the allegations," he said.

"My former Chief Financial Officer went to court, we fired, my chief of staff is in court and until his case is proven, the law is on his side," he revealed.

The Nairobi Governor further pointed out that gains need to come gradually and stressed that his administration has done a lot for Nairobi.

"Unless you build commensurate infrastructure to take this traffic, obviously you are going to have congestion. In the last fifty years, we have only increased 800 kilometres of roads in Nairobi and vehicles have increased from 4,000 fifty years ago to currently about 700,000," he said.

The candidates were put to task on their vision for Nairobi and probed on the details of their manifestos.

Independent candidate Godfrey Wanyoike and Michael Mutinda of the Agano party were also part of the debate.

