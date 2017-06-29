29 June 2017

Zimbabwe: ZRU Cancel Inter-City Fixtures

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union have cancelled this weekend's Inter-City Rugby League games due to lack of funds. The programme is expected to resume in a fortnight.

The postponement of the games comes barely a week after the union, which is in charge of sponsoring the league by providing transport, match referees' allowances as well as accommodation, failed to stage some games.

ZRU spokesperson Raymond Gonte said that the games were postponed and will only resume after two weeks. "It is no secret that ZRU is financially constrained and is struggling to sponsor the IRL at the moment, but we will try our best.

"We have several financial obligations with the major one being the Sables' quest in Africa and sponsoring the ICL is becoming a huddle. "The games have not even reached the halfway stage so we believe we will get over the situation," said Gonte.

He also called on sponsors to come on board and support the union. "We will have a friendly match for the senior side against the ICL select where we will be trying to raise funds and we urge rugby enthusiasts to come on board.

"The union is in dire need of financial support and we hope in two weeks' time we will have recovered and see the Inter-City Rugby League resuming," said Gonte.

The cancellation of the matches comes after Highlanders complained about the last minute cancellation of their match against Old Hararians which was scheduled for Hartsfield last Saturday.

The Bulawayo side were advised of the cancellation of the match at the last minute.

