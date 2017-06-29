Photo: Financial Gazette

President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Ex cabinet Minister and South African based businessman, Dr Nkosana Moyo has today confirmed his ambitions to contest the 2018 President elections under the banner of Alliance for People's Agenda.

Moyo, who once served in the Robert Mugabe led Zanu PF government, said his decision to join the presidential race was based on a number of issues chief among them, the inappropriate rule of the Zanu PF government.

Moyo said the nation needs a new dimension and a new leadership to rescue the country from the current quagmire that it is in.

"My decision to run for the presidency is mainly due to the sorry state that the country finds itself in," he said.

"We need a new mindset where the new government will open investment opportunities for the youths.

"The nation is a very bad state and we need to rescue it.

"I want to be a President who will unite Zimbabwe. A nation that is not united is a bad nation' Moyo said.