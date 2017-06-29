29 June 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nkosana Moyo to Contest 2018 Presidential Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Financial Gazette
President Robert Mugabe (file photo).
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Ex cabinet Minister and South African based businessman, Dr Nkosana Moyo has today confirmed his ambitions to contest the 2018 President elections under the banner of Alliance for People's Agenda.

Moyo, who once served in the Robert Mugabe led Zanu PF government, said his decision to join the presidential race was based on a number of issues chief among them, the inappropriate rule of the Zanu PF government.

Moyo said the nation needs a new dimension and a new leadership to rescue the country from the current quagmire that it is in.

"My decision to run for the presidency is mainly due to the sorry state that the country finds itself in," he said.

"We need a new mindset where the new government will open investment opportunities for the youths.

"The nation is a very bad state and we need to rescue it.

"I want to be a President who will unite Zimbabwe. A nation that is not united is a bad nation' Moyo said.

Zimbabwe

Human Rights Activists Sentenced to 12 Months in Jail

Activists Patson Dzamara and Makomborero Haruzivishe were Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after being found… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.