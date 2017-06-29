Kenyans React to Jubilee, Nasa Manifestos

Nairobi — Two days after the Jubilee Government and the opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) launched their respective manifestos; Kenyans have expressed mixed feelings about the documents.

The ruling coalition led by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday evening at the Kasarani Safaricom stadium, launched Jubilee's blueprint for the next five years in an effort to woo the electorate to vote for them for a second term in office.

At the same time, the opposition brigade led by the former premier, Raila Odinga, launched theirs on Tuesday evening at Water Front Ngong Racecourse; a move many political pundits have argued was strategically aimed at overshadowing the Jubilee's manifesto.

A few who spoke to Capital FM news stated that the agenda for the two parties will make no difference on how they vote.

Gibrim, a sales agent at a city company, expressed his doubts on the two manifestos.

"The manifestos will have little influence on how I will vote, what the leaders said is something that is on paper and time and again, the promises are never fulfilled," said the Nairobi based voter.

Hesbon Machoka, a security guard at a city company launched a stinging attack at the two manifestos, terming them as pure political stunts orchestrated by self-centered politicians who were only after serving their own interest.

"The politicians always come up with strategies on how they will better the lives of Kenyans in every election cycle, but as soon as they ascend to power they forget all the promises they made," said the frustrated Machoka.

Others however pointed out that the documents made sense and if implemented fully can bring change to Kenya.

Judith, a shoe shiner in the city, urged the two coalitions not to promise heaven to the electorate but instead focus on providing Kenyans with the basic commodities at an affordable fee.

"I appeal to both political parties to endeavor in achieving all their good promises, for instance on the issue of basic commodities like unga, the government and the opposition should come together and avert the food crisis situation witnessed in the country," Judith said.