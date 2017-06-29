Kenya: Investors Eyeing Agribusiness to Visit Kenya Next Week

Nairobi — A delegation of investors from Argentina will be visiting Kenya from next week to explore investment opportunities in agribusiness.

Comprising of fourteen investors and experts, the delegation will also be studying the sector's value chain.

In a statement, Latin America, Caribbean and Africa Limited says the investors will engage with local businessmen, trade organisations and visits farms and factories in Nairobi, Thika, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru and Trans Nzoia.

"The experts will study the value chain in agribusiness and also scout investment opportunities in Kenya and Uganda," said Zaynah Khanbhai, the chief executive of Latin America, Caribbean and Africa (LAC Africa) Ltd, which has organized the trip.

"It is a wonderful opportunity for agricultural entrepreneurs in Kenya and Uganda to meet and explore possible investment deals with their Argentine counterparts," he continued.

The trip is organised as part of preparations for the second LAC Africa Business Summit to be held in Rosario, Argentina in October this year.

The first LAC Africa Summit took place in November 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya and focused on boosting trade between the two continents.

The Summit is intended to be an annual event alternating between the LAC and Africa aimed at ensuring mutually beneficial trade and economic growth.