29 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Threat to Recall Melaye Has Gingered Him to Work, Say Kogi West Voters

By Yekini Jimoh

Lokoja — Aggrieved voters from Kogi West senatorial district in Kogi State Wednesday said the recall exercise of the embattled Senator representing the district, Senator Dino Melaye, has spurred him to start doing what he was not doing before the recall process.

The spokesperson of a stakeholders' group, Hon. Olowo Cornelius, disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja during a press conference.

According to him, Melaye has mobilised contractors to about nine different projects across the senatorial district to show off his image as works have commenced at the project sites.

He mentioned that the senator's recall was entirely initiated and pursued by constituents of the senatorial district, haven't had enough of his unbearable utterances, conducts and misbehaviour, both in and out of the National Assembly.

Cornelius noted that "what is happening to Melaye presently is a self-inflicted problem which he has to tackle. It is therefore a deliberate falsehood for anyone to allege that the initiators and instigators of the recall exercise are not from Kogi West.

"Some of the elders erroneously mentioned as defending him were victims of his previous inglorious activities; it is therefore sinful for anyone, for any reason, to attempt to drag the respected Okun elders into controversies of fruitless efforts targeted at discrediting a legal and constitutional process of recalling a non-performing representative.

"The frivolous claim by Okun Development Initiative (ODI) on the social media of the inclusion of the name of late Prince Rotimi Obadofin as one of the signatories in the recall register, all in a bid to discredit a lawful exercise, is not only demonic but a grievous wickedness to the resting soul of late prince. The imminent INEC verification will confirm the authenticity of the claim."

Cornelius opined ODI was strange and unknown as association in Okun land, adding that the only recognised association serving as an umbrella for all Okuns was "Okun Development Association (ODA)" under the leadership of Paul Fadunmiyo.

