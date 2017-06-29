South Africa: Tshwane Announces Reduced Public Transport Fares

City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga announced on Wednesday that public transport fares will be reduced with effect from July 1.

Msimanga said safe, reliable and affordable public transportation is needed to address inequalities as well as addressing other developmental strains like increased traffic congestion.

"Due to the legacy of apartheid spatial planning poorer people live far away from job opportunities and thus spend a disproportionate amount of their income on public transport," said Msimanga.

"The city is aiming to realise long term intermodal transportation integration.

"To achieve this, land use management, provision of services and financing public transportation will need to be restructured such that it responds to the commuter and the economic demands for transportation."

Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said since the Democratic Alliance led administration assumed office in September 2016, they were inundated with queries from Tshwane communities who use bus services daily, to review the fare structure.

"In deference to our commitment to being an honest and responsive government we commissioned a cash investigation to determine the merits of the query as well as the current economic climate in which we find ourselves," said Senkubuge.

"In order to relieve some of the burden on the poorer members of our community we are pleased to announce the reduced cost of public transport on the Tshwane Bus Service."

Senkubuge said they implemented the Affordable Fair Collection system and revised our fares structure as follows:

Source: News24