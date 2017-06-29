Kenya: Odinga Takes William Ruto to Task Over 2,000ha of Land

National Super Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga on Wednesday challenged Deputy President William Ruto over the ownership of more than 2,000 hectares of land in Narok which belonged to the family of Kenya's second vice-president, the late Joseph Murumbi.

Addressing a rally at Naroosura market in Narok West constituency, Mr Odinga claimed Mr Ruto was abetting corruption and should explain how he acquired the 2,700 ha piece of land near Lolgorian.

"Land is an emotive issue in Narok and, instead of taking the burden off the shoulders of Kenyans, Jubilee leaders have concentrated on amassing wealth," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Ruto is alleged to have acquired the Intona Ranch land after paying off a loan owed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation by Murumbi.

DEFAULT IN PAYMENT

A group of 99 members of the Moitanik clan also laid claim to the land, and a court judgment ruled that the resource be divided between AFC and the community.

There was default in repayment prompting AFC to demand settlement of the outstanding amount.

When that failed AFC, through Dawning Agencies and Auctioneers, advertised the property for sale by public auction, and the land was allegedly bought by the DP.

The Nasa flagbearer, who is on a two-day campaign tour of Narok county, repeated calls to the Maasai community not to sell their land, pointing out that it will not help alleviate poverty.

STRUCTURAL PROBLEM

Mr Odinga said poverty was "a structural problem" that needed a multi-pronged approach to address and can only be fought by a competent administration.

"A Nasa government will prioritise poverty alleviation by putting in place measures to ensure resources trickle down to wananchi instead of remaining in the hands of a few," said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader criticised the government over the high cost of living caused by skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Mr Odinga said President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration had failed to put in place proper mechanisms to address food security once and for all.

MORE PROMISES

"The price of unga and sugar has shot up but, correspondingly, salaries remain where they have been for years."

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka told off Jubilee leaders over their newly-released manifesto, saying they should be showing their scorecard for the last four years instead of piling up more promises.

"How can they bore Kenyans with more promises when wananchi expect to see the work they did for the last four years?" said Mr Musyoka at Enoosaen in Transmara West.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said Nasa had good plans for the Maasai community should it ascend to power. "We will make sure Maasai interests and all pastoral communities are taken care of," he said.

SELL THEIR LAND

The three were accompanied by co-principals Moses Wetang'ula and Isaac Ruto, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, MPs Junet Mohammed and Mathew Lempurkel. Mr Musyoka dared the government to arrest Mr Odinga over his statement in Kajiado calling on residents not to sell their land, saying it will meet the fury of their supporters.

Mr Joho promised that, if it wins the election, Nasa will offset loans owed to AFC by sugarcane farmers.

He said that although the government recently paid loans owed to cooperatives by miraa farmers in Meru, it had ignored the plight of sugarcane farmers.

ERAD: Stop 'inciting' Kenyans, Ruto tells Nasa

He urged Nasa supporters to turn out in large numbers to vote out the Jubilee administration and replace it with "fresh brooms."

MARGINALISED REGIONS

"Don't stay in your homes on election day and then expect us to win. Everyone's vote counts on that day," said Mr Joho.

Mr Mohammed, the Suna East MP, said Nasa had solutions to problems facing marginalised regions.

Mr Ruto said the Kipsigis community had switched allegiance to the Opposition after waiting in vain for the government to make good its 2013 promises.

"Kenyans everywhere face the same problem of scarcity of food and, as a result, we have moved on. We are not unaware that only Nasa has the interests of the poor at heart," said Mr Ruto.

BRING CHANGE

At Naroosura market, Mr Odinga criticised Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery for threatening Maasai leaders, and "persecuting" them as if he was not part of the community.

The Nasa brigade flew to Naroosura market in Narok West and addressed their supporters before heading to Enoosaen in Kilgoris and later to Emurrua Dikir.

Mr Odinga told the crowd: "Jubilee cheated Kenyans that they are ready to bring change but they failed to implement their promises. Where is the laptop project? What happened to the reduction of the high cost of living?"

He said the Nasa manifesto launched on Tuesday gave proper attention to free education from nursery school.