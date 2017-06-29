Kenya: 'Call for Free Secondary Education Is Hollow' - Kuppet

Teachers' are skeptical about the promise for free secondary education by the two leading political formations in the country ahead of the August 8 elections.

Both the Jubilee Party and the National Supper Alliance (Nasa) have vowed to ensure free secondary education if elected into power.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the Jubilee manifesto launched on Monday said he will ensure free secondary education beginning January 2018.

Nasa Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has however, stated his government will ensure free secondary education from September 2017, in his manifesto launched on Tuesday.

NOT VIABLE

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has however remained skeptical on the promise saying it is not viable.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori questioned how the Jubilee government will ensure free secondary education "while they have not been able to deliver affordable secondary and free primary education."

"I don't agree with either of them (Jubilee and Nasa) when they talk of free secondary education in their manifesto. Disbursing Sh 1,300 for primary school children for a whole year has become a nightmare and I wonder how education at the higher level would be free," Mr Misori said.

He went on: "I can't understand how a government to be would give Sh 89,000 per child in public secondary school."

He said the promise on free secondary education by the parties was an over statement.

COMPROMISE QUALITY

"I think they are just talking like this because they know Kenyans are desperate and they want free things. Education to this extent cannot be free," he said.

Mr Misori, who spoke during the Kisumu County Kuppet branch general assembly at Chulaimbo Secondary School accompanied by National vice chairman Julius Korir said the move would compromise quality of education.

"We are not going to deliver on that mandate because even the existing promises this administration (Jubilee) has failed to deliver," he added.

"Nasa is saying they are going to give free secondary education in September and Jubilee in January.

"But Jubilee has failed to give a tranche of Sh 600 per student in secondary now. In fact they gave Sh 280 this term and the second term is coming to a close. So how will they get this money?" posed Mr Misori.

Kuppet Kisumu County Executive Secretary Zablon Awange asked President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga to focus on reducing value added tax on text books to reduce the cost of books to boost the quality of education in the country.

"The focus should also be on teachers' remuneration and employment of more staff as a holistic package otherwise call for free secondary education is hollow," Mr Awange said.

He went on: "Proper planning is necessary but free education without factoring in teachers recruitment and salary is baseless. In a nut shell, they must consider funds, human resource (teachers), infrastructure, time frame and students' population."

NARROW SCOPE

Mr Misori also criticised Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i's proposal for use of one text book per subject in Schools.

"He (Matiang'i) is now saying he is going to use one text book per subject to use in school. That is limiting freedom of thought and marginalising academic to a narrow scope of understanding," the Kuppet Executive Secretary said.

He added: "We are just telling him that we must liberalize knowledge so that amount of creativity and all the thought on what it is such that we get value for our money."

"We can regulate what is in the syllabus and curriculum but there must be freedom for those who want to contribute to knowledge through many publishers so that we get exact value for knowledge," Mr Misori said.