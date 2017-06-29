Kenya: Man Chops of Boy's Genitals in Wundanyi

A five-year-old boy is nursing injuries at Nairobi Women's Hospital after his uncle allegedly chopped off his genitals in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County.

The Tuesday night incident occurred in Matasenyi village after the minor was reportedly left in the company of his uncle.

Wundanyi OCPD Benjamin Muhia told the Nation that the suspect injured the boy moments after he arrived home from school.

"The suspect allegedly picked up a knife and chopped off the minor's genital without a valid reason," he said.

The OCPD said the suspect was beaten up by angry villagers, who later took him to the police station.

"The suspect was in a critical condition so we took him to Dawida Hospital as police continue with investigations," he said.

He was later transferred to Wesu Sub-County Hospital.

He said the 27-year-old man will be taken to court.

He said the minor lives with his uncle and his grandmother. The boy's grandmother had gone to the market when the incident happened.

According to the police, the boy complained to his uncles that he was feeling pain in his private parts and when they checked, they discovered his genitals had been chopped off.

The parts that were chopped off have not been recovered.

Police say the man might be mentally ill.

"Due to the suspect's unsound mind status, he could not remember where he had placed the chopped part," the OCPD said.