Kenya: Tusker Sign Boniface Muchiri From Sony Sugar

SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker have completed the signing of winger Boniface Muchiri from Sony Sugar on a three-year contract, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The brewers moved quickly to finalise negotiations with the sugar millers for the transfer of the fleet footed winger who was on Kariobangi Sharks radar.

Tusker Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said Muchiri is their last catch in the midseason transfer window.

"The team is now set to go after completing our transfer activity with Muchiri's acquisition. We only had him and Tera (Luis) as our last targets. We succeeded to get the two which is a plus in our quest to retain the league title," Obiny told Nation Sport.

Muchiri, a former Nzoia Sugar player, said was excited to join the brewers.

"I want to be part of the club's history by winning as many trophies as possible. I want to work hard and get into the first team so that I can earn another call up to the national team," said Muchiri.

"Tusker is a big club with title ambitions and that's why I chose to come here."

"I want to thank the Sony fraternity for their encouragement. It's because of the good relationship we had and the hard work we put in as a team that made my life in the KPL easier," added Muchiri, who played for the Kenya U20 against Sudan in March last year.

Sony Sugar chairman Paul Orato thanked the player - who made 26 league appearances and scored two goals for club - for his contribution to the club.

"We agreed to let him leave, reluctantly though because we still needed his services. He is a disciplined and committed player that we didn't want to release this early," Orato said.

Muchiri joins a Tusker side with rich in talent on the flanks with the likes of Paul Odhiambo, Danson Kago, Abdul Hassan and Noah Wafula all competing for a place in the team.