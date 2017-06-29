28 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: County Hires Nurses on Contract

By Charles Wanyoro

Embu County has started employing nurses on short term contracts to act in the place of those who have gone on strike.

Governor Martin Wambora said they were seeking to enroll community nurses on a three-month contract so as to alleviate the suffering caused by the nurses who went on strike three weeks ago.

Speaking at the sidelines of a forum to distribute free milk to pupils of County Primary School, the governor said the strike was beyond them and were counting on the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to end it.

He said they had already started the process of hiring 30 nurses and would continue increasing the number until the situation was stabilised.

"We are recruiting enrolled and community nurses so that they can cater for the needs of the patients in our county," said Mr Wambora.

However, Kenya national union of nurses vice chairman Joseph Ngwasi said they would boycott work until they are paid their dues.

In the deal entered on December 20, last year, the national government and the Council of Governors agreed to pay nurses Sh20, 000 for allowances, which was to be effected in two phases.

The first batch of Sh12, 000 was to be paid in January this year and the other one amounting to Sh8, 000 would be effected in July

A spot check by the Nation indicated that patients were flocking major private and Mission hospitals such as Embu Children Hospital, Tenri, County Hospital, Kyeni Mission and Imara medical care hospital for treatment.

