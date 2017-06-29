Kenya: Race for Nairobi Governors Cup Hots Up

Photo: KAM/Twitter

The pre-finals of the inaugural Nairobi Governors Cup are set for the City Stadium this weekend.

Favourites Jijazie FC from Pumwani will take on Makadara representatives Makongeni Youth in the Nairobi East zone final.

Enroute to the final, Jijazie edged out the Stanley Okumbi-coached Korogocho Youth 2-1 courtesy of goals from James Okello and Fredrick Ochieng. Eric Kapaito netted the consolation goal for Korogocho.

"This has been a valuable competition for the lads, who now believe in themselves and their talents. My humble appeal to the organisers would be for an opportunity to translate this into either an annual tournament or league," said Okumbi, who doubles up as the national football team coach.

Okumbi has also promised to hand some of the youngsters opportunities within the Harambee Stars set up.

Meanwhile, Makongeni Youth made it to the final after posting a similar 2-1 win over Terror Squad. Kennedy Otieno and Michael Onyonga scored for the victors, with Peter Kagotho scoring the other goal of the game.

In the ladies category, Embakassi North's Kariobangi sports ladies and Makadara's St Ann's Eaglets will contest the Nairobi East finals.

The overall winner of the Nairobi East finals will meet the yet-to-be-known Nairobi West representatives in the main final, whose winner is set to pocket Sh1.5 million.

The Nairobi County Government, who are the main sponsors of this competition, have also tasked six ex-internationals including George Sunguti and Jacob "Ghost" Mulee with the role of identifying the best talents from the six-month competition.

The selected players will be brought together to form the men and women's teams for Nairobi County.