Kenya: I.8 Million Kenyans File Tax Returns Ahead of Deadline

About 1.8 million Kenyans have filed tax returns two days to the June 30 deadline set by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

This is against 1.1 million Kenyans who filed their returns within the same period last year. On a daily basis, KRA has been processing 90,000 filings.

The taxman estimates the figure will hit 100,000 returns per day as the deadline comes to a close on Friday.

"We have been able to do ground sensitisation, as well as TV and Radio talk shows to educate taxpayers on how to file their returns, the benefit of filling the returns and the need to file the returns early enough to avoid last-minute inconveniences," said Judith Njagi, Chief Manager Taxpayer Services Nairobi Region.

The taxman has intensified awareness campaigns through mobile tax clinics launched in Nairobi early April and through collaboration with employers to issue P9 forms to facilitate taxpayers in filing their returns.

"This has been done through taxpayer visitations, letters and through the KRA digital campaign Mkenya Mtrue," said Ms Njagi.

Early this month, the KRA also extended its working hours at all iTax support and Huduma centres countywide.

All Huduma Centres have been operating Monday to Friday from 7:30am-6pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1p.m. iTax support Centres have however been opening Monday to Friday from 7am to 9pm and Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

The KRA Contact Centre has however been opening Mondays to Fridays from 6am to 12 midnight and throughout the weekends from 9am to 4pm.

The extension applied to all iTax related services in the 44 Huduma Centres and 24 iTax Support Centres countrywide.

Unlike last year where a number of Kenyans were unable to file their returns online hence blaming KRA's systems, this year the taxman's system have been up most of the time.

"With the rush, we cannot miss the ups and downs, however, we have been able to serve Kenyans efficiently unlike last year. Our systems are internet based and any breakdown is only temporary," she said.

The Treasury expects KRA to collect Sh1.7 trillion in ordinary revenue in the financial year 2017-18 from July. This is about Sh188.5 billion on top of the Sh1.5 trillion revised target for the current financial year ending June 30.